Employment-Intensive Investments Key To Creating Jobs In Care Economy

Employment-intensive public investments can help address the global care crisis and create millions of decent jobs, according to a new brief from the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The study, Employmentintensive investments for advancing decent work in the care economy, the second instalment of the ILO Care Economy Brief series, outlines how integrating care considerations into public investment projects can generate up to 280 million jobs by 2030 and 299 million by 2035.

Nearly fourfifths of these posts would be held by women. “Infrastructure spending should not only build roads and bridges; it can also build brighter futures through decent jobs,” said Mito Tsukamoto, Chief of the ILO Employment in Investments (EMPINVEST) Branch, responsible for the Employment-Intensive Investment Programme (EIIP).

“Investing in childcare centres, community health hubs and family-friendly worksites, helps tackle labour shortages, expand women’s employment and strengthen local resilience in one stroke,” Mito said.

The brief recommends three strategies, which are Supporting workers with care responsibilities through measures such as paid leave, flexible schedules and onsite childcare.

Developing care infrastructure – from nurseries to long-term care facilities, using labour-based methods that prioritise local employment, and including care as a sector of work within EIIP, professionalising previously unpaid or informal care roles and ensuring fair wages and social protection.

ILO estimates show that every US $1 invested in closing child care policy gaps could yield US $3.76 in global GDP by 2035, while boosting women’s employment rate by more than ten percentage points.

The brief also shows how the Employment-Intensive Investment Programme (EIIP) supports Public Employment Programmes (PEPs), promotes job-rich development – including green projects – and helps respond to and prevent crises.

The study presents pilot projects in Jordan, Sudan and Madagascar where EIIP initiatives combined road rehabilitation with the construction of nurseries, upgrades to health posts and the creation of safe community parksThe EIIP project in Jordan, for example, has generated over 155,000 paid work-days – 34 per cent of them undertaken by women and 5 per cent by persons with disabilities.