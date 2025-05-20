Employment Exercise Was Merit-Based, Rivers Varsity VC Tells Community

Share

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Port Harcourt, Prof. Okechuku Onuchuku, has stated that the recent employment exercise conducted by the institution was based strictly on merit and not on favoritism or external influence.

Speaking to journalists following a protest by youths and women of Rumuolumeni community at the university’s main entrance, Prof. Onuchuku explained that out of the 1,500 approved employment slots, 1,100 were designated for academic staff and 400 for non-teaching positions.

He noted that if the slots were to be shared equally among the 23 Local Government Areas in Rivers State, each LGA would have received approximately 47 academic and 17 non-teaching positions.

The protesters had barricaded the university’s main gate with raffia leaves and tents, effectively halting academic and administrative activities.

They alleged that their community, which donated the land on which the university stands, had been marginalized in terms of employment and contract opportunities.

However, Prof. Onuchuku described the protest as politically motivated, claiming it was instigated by influential individuals in the community whose preferred candidates failed to meet the institution’s employment criteria.

He clarified that the recruitment process was supervised by the institution’s former governing board and was conducted transparently, in line with public service employment laws and the university’s regulations.

“IAUE is a public educational institution owned by the Rivers State Government. It is not a private oil company where contracts or employment can be awarded arbitrarily,” the VC said.

He further emphasized that as an academic institution, IAUE must uphold merit and competitiveness in its hiring process, in accordance with best practices in the education sector.

