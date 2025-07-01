Employers Tackle Police Over Handling Of Site Engineer’s Death

The employers of a deceased site manager, who was killed during an attack on the Agidingbi community in Lagos State by land grabbers, Badmos Olatunji Monsor have bemoaned shoddy investigation of the death by the police.

The owner of the company,where the deceased was working, until the unfortunate incident, Alhaji Akeem Osuolale, while speaking on the development on the murder ,said that the police resorted to handling land matter on a property that was allotted by the Lagos State Government, instead of investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Alhaji Osuolale ,the chairman of Nigercat Nigeria Limited, whose subsidiary company, WGC Construction Limited was allocated about 11 hectares of land through two separate letters from the Lagos State Government with the numbers LASG/LB S0000228005 dated 18th December 2024 and LASG/ LB S0000222499 dated October 13 2023 ,accused the police of trying to cover up the killing of the late employee.

He particularly called out the Lagos State Police Command, Alausa Divisional Police Station, FCID, Alagbon for releasing some suspects ,who were arrested in connection with the killing but continued to detain four colleagues of the engineer, who were with him on site.