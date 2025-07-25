Employers Advised To See Corps Members As Development Partners

Ondo State Government has urged stakeholders and employers of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to see the members as partners in development by giving them meaningful roles that align with their skills.

Mr Henry Omoyofunmi, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, who is also Chairman of the Governing Board, NYSC, stated this on Wednesday at the 2025 Corps Employers Workshop.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the yearly workshop is,”strengthening NYSC/Corps Employers’ Partnership for Improved Mutual Benefits”.

Omoyofunmi said that NYSC had served as a bridge between formal education and practical experience, while also fostering national cohesion. He noted that mismatched placements and underutilisation remained a challenge.

According to him, by placing the members in positions that do not reflect their academic training, some employers miss out on harnessing their energy, creativity and professional potential.

“Going forward, we must strengthen this relationship through deliberate policies and initiatives by developing a corps member-employer engagement framework that enhances coordination and supervision.

“Also, introducing recognition mechanisms for employers, who go above and beyond in developing corps members and creating job-linkage platforms that connect corps members to employment opportunities after their service year,” he said.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Kuburat Bakare, said the efforts of the scheme would be incomplete without the unwavering support of corps employers, who opened their doors and provided the members with a platform to serve.

Bakare said the theme of this year’s workshop stressed the need to ensure that the partnership remained, not only functional, but also rewarding for the corps members.

“This workshop is a platform for dialogue and progress. It provides a valuable opportunity for us to reflect on our shared responsibilities, realign our goals and build stronger partnerships in the interest of national development,” she said.