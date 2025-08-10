Employees Compensation Scheme, Mechanism Of Social Justice – NSITF

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, has described the Employees Compensation Scheme (ECS) as a vital mechanism for social justice and corporate social responsibility.

Faleye, speaking in Enugu during a Servicom Stakeholders’ Engagement organised by the Fund, stressed that the ECS is designed to protect both employers and employees.

“The ECS is not a tax. It is not a burden. It is a shield for employers and employees alike. When a worker is injured or lost, the ECS provides medical care, compensation, rehabilitation, and in many cases, stability for the affected family,” he said.

The NSITF boss lamented that some employers fail to comply with the Employees Compensation Act, either due to ignorance or deliberate refusal to enroll their workers. He disclosed that the Fund has so far paid over 138,000 claims to workers or their beneficiaries.

Faleye also highlighted ongoing reforms, including the digitalisation of operations and strengthened partnerships with accredited medical providers to improve service delivery.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Enugu State governor, Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Dr. Nathaniel Urama, said the forum’s theme “Mission Possible: Securing Nigeria’s Workforce through Comprehensive Social Protection” aligns with the state government’s commitment to workers’ welfare, increased social protection, and national productivity.

The event brought together stakeholders from labour unions, employers’ associations, and government agencies. It forms part of a series of engagements initiated by Faleye’s administration to expand social protection coverage under the ECS nationwide.