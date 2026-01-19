Employee Compensation: NSITF Seeks Active Stakeholder Engagement

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Oluwaseun Faleye, has said the Employee Compensation Act (ECA) requires active stakeholder engagement, stressing that it is a robust law that is addressing workplace injuries, rehabilitation and compensation.

According to him, NSITF ensures proper insurance management, employers benefit from reduced litigation risks, workers are guaranteed protection, and government enforces international best practices.

Faleye, who stated this at the Safe Workplace Intervention Project (SWIP) 2025 interactive and enlightenment fora and award ceremony in Abuja on Friday, saith that the initiatives encouraged voluntary compliance, showing employers practical benefits of safety measures beyond enforcement alone.

Faleye called on the media to support the initiative, noting that public enlightenment on ECA compliance would strengthen the national labour ecosystem.

He said the activities under SWIP would commence in Lagos on January 20, while Enugu would be on January 22, with a grand finale scheduled in Abuja on January 27. Also, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Salihu Usman, commended NECA and NSITF for sustaining SWIP.

Usman, represented by Mrs Florence Owie, Director of Occupational Safety and Health, Ministry of Labour, highlighted SWIP’s contribution to OSH through publicprivate collaboration.

He added that this year’s SWIP audits covered over 200 workplaces across all six geopolitical zones, with active technical participation of the ministry’s OSH Department.

He said that transparency, capacity building, digital audit reporting, monitoring and evaluation, and structured feedback were critical to improving workplace safety and health outcomes.

He commended the audit and project planning committees for recognising best-performing organisations, fostering peer learning, competition, and continuous improvement among employers.

He said that workplace safety underpinned productivity, decent work, and sustainable national development, and that SWIP supports the effective implementation of the ECA and the promotion of employee welfare.

On his part, the Director-General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, also used the occasion to announce plans to recognise excellence in workplace safety nationwide.