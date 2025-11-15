emPLE Partners ART X Lagos 2025 To Champion Sustainability Through Art

emPLE, one of Africa’s leading insurance and financial services brands, has partnered with ART X Lagos 2025 as a Bronze Sponsor and Presenting Partner of a Special Project centred on sustainability.

The collaboration marks emPLE’s second year of participation at West Africa’s leading international art fair. It reflects the company’s commitment to shaping Africa’s more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient future.

As part of the partnership, emPLE will provide general liability insurance for ART X Lagos 2025, ensuring a safe and seamless experience throughout the fair.

In addition, emPLE will sponsor a featured artist, Temitayo Ogunbiyi, whose installation “Where there is life, there is hope (B’á ò kú, iṣẹ ò tán)” explores how creativity connects communities and reimagines urban life as a space for care, collaboration, and possibility.

Through drawing, painting, sculpture, and site-specific installation, Temitayo’s work traces how people relate to their environments and one another. Her practice invites reflection on how geography, movement, and everyday encounters shape the way communities imagine shared futures.

Olalekan Oyinlade, the MD/CEO of emPLE General Insurance, said: “At emPLE, we believe insurance is more than protection; it’s a possibility.

By supporting artists who translate sustainability into vision and action, we reinforce our belief that progress is a collective act. Through creativity, we can help communities imagine futures where care, responsibility, and innovation coexist.”

Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, Founder and Chairman of ART X, added: “As ART X Lagos marks its 10th anniversary, we are delighted to welcome emPLE back as a sponsor for the second year running.

Their vision for sustainable progress aligns closely with our mission to elevate African creativity. This continued partnership reflects our shared belief in the power of art to spark meaningful change and to help shape a future that is both remarkable and responsible.”

The Special Project is curated by Missola Libsekal and will be showcased at ART X Lagos 2025. A bespoke campaign co-developed by ART X and emPLE will extend the story’s reach across Nigeria and Ghana, reinforcing the partnership’s impact beyond the fair.

emPLE’s sponsorship forms part of its inspire values, which include Integrity, Nurture, Service, Purpose, Innovation, Respect, and Excellence, and its ongoing efforts to empower individuals, institutions, and communities to thrive sustainably.