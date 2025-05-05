emPLE Launches BETA Life To Bridge Insurance, Savings Gap

Share

In a move aimed at addressing Nigeria’s low insurance uptake and widespread financial insecurity, emPLE Life Assurance Limited has introduced a new endowment product known as BETA Life.

The product is designed to combine life insurance and structured savings into a single policy.

Launched in Lagos, the BETA Life plan offers policyholders the opportunity to receive three separate cash payouts during the policy term, allowing them to fund real-life goals such as rent, education, home ownership or business, without waiting for the plan’s maturity.

The policy also provides life cover in the event of death or permanent disability. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of emPLE Life Assurance, Mr. Rantimi Ogunleye, said the new product was developed in response to the everyday realities of Nigerians who need to save while remaining protected.

“BETA Life is for the parent thinking of their child’s future, the entrepreneur planning long-term, or the individual looking to save consistently without giving up on protection,” Ogunleye said during the launch event.

The product is being positioned as a flexible and practical tool for financial planning, particularly in a country where insurance penetration remains below 2 percent and most citizens lack long-term savings options outside of informal channels.

Industry observers say the product’s structure could appeal to Nigeria’s growing middle class and informal sector workers, who are often excluded from traditional financial services due to income instability or lack of formal employment.

emPLE Life Assurance said BETA Life is part of its wider strategy to reshape perceptions about life insurance by integrating it more directly with short- and medium-term financial planning.

