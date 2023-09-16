Emperors Occupying Government Houses

Twenty-four years ago, Nigeria did away with the absolute rule of the men in uniform and opted for what the majority of the world considers to be the best form of government – democracy – with the advent of the Fourth Republic. Democracy as we all know is supposed to be government by the people for the people.

Consequently, those elected into office are supposed to be there to work for the generality of the citizens and the nation, irrespective of who voted for them or partisan considerations. Unfortunately, the experience in our clime shows that the only time our elected officials often identify with the masses is when they are seeking their votes. Once they get what they want, having been elected, all pretenses of being there for the people goes out of the window.

Thus, the vote seekers who hitherto had no aversion mingling with the people and literally and figuratively getting their “hands dirty” suddenly become incommunicado once they get elected. Although this is normally the antics of virtually all politicians, ranging from the local government to state level through the National Assembly to Aso Rock, however, it is at the state level that this duplicitous trait is mostly glaring.

An observation made by a former Editor of ThisDay Newspapers, Mr Simon Kolawole, during one of our editorial meetings that the President still faces some resistance from the National Assembly whereas governors are virtual emperors, because they hardly face any checks from their Houses of Assemblies. That observation still resonates till this day, more than a decade after.

The former editor argued that this is so because presidents do not have absolute control over the National Assembly despite the enormous powers at his disposal, un- like state governors who often “pocket” their Houses of Assemblies and brook no dissent from them even though going by the constitution they are there to represent the interests of the electorate.

And if this means going against the wishes of the person occupying the Government House – then so be it! Regrettably, it is the opposite that happens with virtually all Houses of Assembly pandering to the wishes of the governor with regrettable consequences – allowing the state chief executives to elevate themselves to the level of emperors!

The word emperor (from Latin: imperator, via Old French: empereor) means the male absolute ruler of an empire. However, in the Nigerian context we can replace ‘em- pire’ with state, and it fits our governors to a‘t’. Examples abound to reinforce the often dictatorial tendencies of the number one citizens in our states.

Last weekend, for instance, news broke that the Ogun State Government had demolished a five-storey plaza in Ijebu-Ode, which belongs to Gbenga Daniel’s wife. Of course, this action triggered a war of words between the former governor of the state, Daniel, and the present occupier of Government House, Abeokuta, Dapo Abiodun.

While Senator Daniel described the demolition of his wife’s property as an act of executive recklessness and lawlessness, the state government said the structure contravened the state’s physical planning laws. However, Daniel, who was governor from 2003 to 2011, in a statement by his lawyer, Mr Adeyinka Kotote (SAN), insisted that the state government ignored court papers served on its agents on September 7, asking them to stop all actions on the building.

But reacting, the state government in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Olayiwola Abiodun, said the structure violated the building codes of the state with numerous defects. Abiodun said several efforts made by the government to halt further development on the site were ignored by the developers.

Governor Abiodun then waded in on Monday hitting the former state chief executive and his wife, Olufunke, hard over demolition of the DATKEM Plaza, insisting that they were not above the law. The governor said: “The owners (referring to Daniel and his wife) of DATKEM in their minds must have felt they were above the law.

“It smirks of impunity if the Ministry of Physical Planning sends you a contravention order, sends you a seal order and you continue with the construction in violation of the safety of all of us in Ogun State. “They sent you a demolition order, you still did not respond. You begin to sneak into the building at night, you begin to work there.

You begin to attempt to grease palms so that they can overlook your contraventions. But, of course, a day of reckoning will always come. While not taking sides in the face-off, however, I strongly believe had the governor chosen a different course of action like asking the State Attorney-General to head to court to get the restraining order lifted before demolishing the structure, then he would have been absolved from allegations of being heavy handed. Incidentally, five years before this incident, a similar one had taken place in August 2018, when the late former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, demolished musician Yinka Ayefele’s Music House in Ibadan.

In defending his action, the governor, who had equally dismissed points raised by sympathisers that Ayefele was physically challenged, insisted that his status should give him no immunity against the law. Ironically, a few weeks later, the governor had a rethink and said he would rebuild the Music House – which he subsequently did.

In 2018, for daring to signal his legitimate desire to replace him as governor, Rochas Okorocha of Imo State ensured that the state House of Assembly impeached his deputy, Prince Eze Madumere. And despite getting a court ruling quashing the impeachment, the ‘emperor’ refused to obey the order, insisting that his estranged deputy was an “ingrate who had bitten the fingers that fed him!”

Since 2010, five impeached deputy governors have been reinstated by various courts, but none of the judgments were obeyed by the governors. Ironically, one can even go back to 1999 to cite examples of governors wielding the big stick on their deputies when then governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, who incidentally is now President, got his House of Assembly to do his bidding by impeaching two of them – Senator Kofoworola Akerele-Bucknor (1999-2002) and Mr Femi Pedro (2002-2007).

Thus, it is obvious that for as long as governors are paymasters of state assemblies and LG chairs, they will continue to maintain their strangleholds over them against the spirit and letter of the constitution. And we shall continue to witness our ‘democratically elected’ executives ruling with the absolute power of a potentate.