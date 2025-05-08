‘Empathy Training Key To Improving Midwifery Service’

Share

….Lagos seeks increased investment as game changer

I n celebration of the 2025 International Day of the Midwife, the Lagos State Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Pregnancy Lounge, Lagos State Government has raised the alarm over national shortage of midwives, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas, where maternal and infant deaths often go unreported.

The Special to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi who brought the issues to the frontburner recently, noted that “Staff shortages, lack of equipment, and poor infrastructure continue to plague the midwifery profession,” but called for increased investment in midwifery education and training, stressing that midwives should be empowered with up-to-date knowledge on managing complications such as postpartum haemorrhage and preeclampsia.

This year’s global theme, “Midwives: Critical in Every Crisis,” was amplified by key health leaders and practitioners who gathered to honour the unique role of midwives in maternal and newborn health. She made this known while delivering the keynote address at the Stakeholders’ Engagement to in celebration of the 2025 International Day of the Midwife.

However, Ogunyemi applauded the dedication of midwives and emphasised that their contribution to maternal and newborn health cannot be overstated. “You do the normal and then you help with the abnormal,” she said, highlighting how midwives often act as the first responders in maternal emergencies.

Dr. Ogunyemi also addressed a major barrier to hospital-based deliveries, the attitude of some healthcare workers. Citing research, including findings from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, she noted that the poor attitude of some midwives is a leading reason why pregnant women opt for Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs).

“Attitude was the number one reason they gave. And it’s painful, because it’s something that can be easily changed,” she said, urging midwives to treat patients with empathy and respect, and to be the “joyful and pleasant face” women expect in their hour of need.

The Special Adviser acknowledged the growing collaboration between the health sector and TBAs, explaining that the State is working on a referral system where TBAs must obtain clearance from certified midwives or doctors before attending to any high-risk pregnancies.

“TBAs should not take delivery of first-timers and multiple pregnancies, or women with swelling or signs of bleeding unless signed off by a health professional,” she stated, underscoring efforts to reduce complications outside formal health facilities. Dr. Ogunyemi concluded with a call for innovation and partnership among midwives, healthcare institutions, and communities.

She advocated for the development of home-based midwifery care supported by doctors, akin to systems in advanced countries with low maternal mortality rates. “We need to bring care to the women whether at home or in the community, so that no woman dies giving life,” she said, adding that the government is open to new ideas to improve maternal health outcomes.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Director of Nursing Services at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Mrs. Olusola Aketi emphasised the invaluable role of midwives underscoring their relevance in achieving improved maternal outcomes in Nigeria and globally.

Mrs. Aketi lamented Nigeria’s ranking as one of the countries with the highest maternal mortality rates, having surpassed India in recent years. She, however, commended Lagos State for its efforts in reducing maternal deaths through strategic interventions under the leadership of the Commissioner for Health and the Special Adviser.

According to her, while Nigeria’s national maternal mortality rate hovers around 1,047 per 100,000 live births, some regions in the North-East record as high as 1,549. She credited Lagos’ progress to deliberate community engagement and policy review, while identifying key causes of maternal deaths, including lack of expert care, delayed medical attention, and misinformation. Highlighting the detrimental role of unregulated traditional birth attendants, Mrs. Aketi revealed that about 12 per cent of maternal health challenges stem from their activities.

She announced the forthcoming introduction of a regulatory framework mandating certification and registration under the Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA). Delivering a lecture on the on the critical role of empathy in nursing and midwifery care, the Founder of Pregnancy Lounge, Tosin Matthew Akinsiku emphasised that empathy is a fundamental pillar of quality maternal healthcare as it provides emotional support, improves clinical outcomes, and ensures a more positive childbirth experience.

Her presentation highlighted key elements of empathetic care such as patient-centered communication, active listening, emotional validation, and the importance of building therapeutic alliances to foster trust and treatment adherence. Matthew-Akinsiku pointed out that when midwives employ empathy in their interactions, patients experience less anxiety, show greater satisfaction, and recover faster.

However, she also noted several barriers that hinder empathetic care delivery, including staff burnout, overwhelming workloads, poor communication training, systemic pressures, and cultural misunderstandings. These challenges, she said, often prevent healthcare professionals from fully engaging with the emotional and psychological needs of mothers.

To address these gaps, she advocated for empathy-focused strategies such as incorporating empathy training into midwifery education, promoting reflective practice and regular debriefing, creating supportive work environments, and encouraging regular feedback from mothers.

She further encouraged nurses to embrace mindfulness and gratitude exercises, explaining that such practices can enhance emotional well-being, provide a sense of belonging, and help caregivers find joy and fulfillment in their daily work. In her remarks, Director of Nursing Services at the Health Service Commission, Mrs. Adebukola Cole who represented by the Director of Nursing Services at Ajeromi General Hospital, Mrs. Abosede Bakare emphasised that beyond clinical skills, empathy is the true cornerstone of midwifery care, transforming routine procedures into meaningful, life-affirming experiences.

