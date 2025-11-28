Legendary Nigerian Fuji icon Sikiru Ayinde, better known as K1 De Ultimate or Kwam1, has gotten social media talking after an emotional public reunion with his teenage son, Abdulmalik Ayinde Marshal, and the boy’s mother, actress Bisola Badmus, at an EM Reality Africa event.

The touching moment unfolded during the singer’s performance when he paused abruptly, gestured toward 15-year-old Abdulmalik, who strikingly resembles him, and brought him on stage.

The crowd erupted in applause as K1 embraced the boy warmly, while Bisola Badmus, standing nearby, was visibly moved to tears.

Attendees reported that friends and colleagues rushed to congratulate Bisola, who has raised the teenager largely on her own after years of strained relations with the musician.

The reunion follows Bisola’s public remarks in September 2024, when she revealed she had mostly cared for Abdulmalik alone while battling health challenges and accused K1 of withdrawing support over time.

Her emotional appeal for greater responsibility drew widespread sympathy. Seeing the musician publicly acknowledge his son for the first time in years has therefore sparked intense reactions, with many fans celebrating what they describe as a long-overdue moment of healing.

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa was among those who openly congratulated the family.

However, the reunion has also generated debate, as some critics questioned the timing and wondered why such an acknowledgement arrived only after years of silence.

Others argued that, regardless of past tension, the moment represents a hopeful new beginning for Abdulmalik, who recently received an educational scholarship that eased some of the burden on his mother.

For now, many fans are expressing optimism that the public embrace signals a genuine step toward long-term involvement and support in the teenager’s life, marking a potentially significant turning point for the family.