Emotional, Psychological Abuse: Educated Men Are Often Culprits – Garner

Dr. Antonia Garner, a mental health practitioner and Grand Patron of the Association of Women Against Gender-Based Violence (AWAGBV), has revealed that most victims of psychological and emotional abuse are women, and their abusers are often educated men.

She stated this during the unveiling of activities for the group’s upcoming summit scheduled for July 6–8, 2025, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

According to Dr. Garner, emotional and psychological abuse often pushes women into depression and, in many cases, substance dependence as a coping mechanism. “It might not be cocaine or hard drugs, but pills just to go to sleep,” she said.

“That’s how damaging emotional abuse can be. We must begin to look at the long-term impact it has on women.”

She emphasized that preserving family unity requires more than good intentions—it demands a holistic support system. “Our goal is not to break homes but to support families through difficult times. We’re bringing in professionals from various sectors—education, health, law enforcement, and civil society—to help us intervene before crises escalate,” she explained.

Dr. Garner also stressed the importance of including people living with disabilities in gender-based violence (GBV) advocacy, adding that the summit will be all-encompassing.

“We are strategizing to meet people’s needs as they arise. We may not be able to end violence completely, but we are confident we can help manage and reduce it. If we can even reduce it by 10 percent, that’s a major success,” she said.

The group also plans to open a walk-in office accessible to everyone, providing immediate support to GBV survivors.

Speaking earlier, the National President of AWAGBV, Dr. Barr. Dise Ogbise Goody-Harry, recounted the association’s journey since its founding in 2017 as a coalition of women-led organizations committed to ending sexual and gender-based violence. She said the coalition now comprises over 30 women-led organisations advocating for policies that benefit women and children and promote gender representation across sectors.

Dr. Ogbise disclosed that the upcoming summit will produce a strategic plan that includes sensitization campaigns, a legal framework, and an operational response team to support women. “Our focus is on sensitizing the public to the impact of gender violence on families and society. We will also ensure that people living with disabilities are not left out,” she said.

She noted that AWAGBV is working with international partners to challenge cultural and economic practices that hinder women’s progress. “Our intervention is holistic. From stalking to emotional abuse, the VAPP Law covers these issues. However, some parts of the law need amendment, and others still need to be passed,” she said.

“Our goal is to have stronger, bolder women who will speak out against gender-based violence. We also hope this summit will help reduce human trafficking and strengthen our relationship with both international bodies and government agencies,” she added.

She called on the public to see AWAGBV as a reliable refuge for victims of violence, stating, “We want people to know that they can walk into our office and receive immediate help when they experience violence.”

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Summit Planning Committee, Barrister Marian Akpoyi-Ouseigha, outlined the programme of events. The summit will begin with a cocktail party on Sunday, followed by a Teenage Summit on Monday, which will host between 250 and 300 students from secondary and tertiary institutions. The final day, Tuesday, July 8, will feature a fundraising ceremony to support the association’s ongoing activities.