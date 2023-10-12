Emotional Moment Of Wizkid, Sisters At Late Mother’s Candlelight Procession

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid alongside his sisters were captured in an emotional state at the candlelight procession of their late mother.

New Telegraph recalls that the singer’s mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun passed on almost two months ago with an undisclosed ailment

Following his mum’s demise, Wizkid has kept a low profile on social media, he had also distanced himself from the public until his appearance at the V&A in London, United Kingdom, where he attended the private viewing of the “Gabrielle Chanel Fashion Manifesto.

READ ALSO:

However, during the candlelight procession of his late mother, on Wednesday evening, October 11, the singer was spotted with his sisters amongst other relatives.

The singer was seen in a moody state, rocked in a black outfit with a gloomy atmosphere, looking all emotional as he was seen taking comfort at the shoulder of his sister.

Watch the video below: