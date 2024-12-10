New Telegraph

Emmanuella, Success Part Ways With Mark Angel Comedy

Popular Nigerian teen comedians, Emmanuella and Success have parted ways with Mark Angel comedy.

Their split follows a recent controversy involving former crew member, Denilson Igwe, who, during a viral podcast in August, accused Mark Angel of financial exploitation.

However, in a new update, during a TikTok live session on Tuesday, Mark Angel noted that he is no longer managing the teens’ careers.

He said: “I no longer manage Emmanuella and Success. They are now being managed by a professional agency because I’m too busy to manage them. But I still work with them.”

