Emmanuella, Success Part Ways With Mark Angel Comedy

Popular Nigerian teen comedians, Emmanuella and Success have parted ways with Mark Angel comedy.
Their split follows a recent controversy involving former crew member, Denilson Igwe, who, during a viral podcast in August, accused Mark Angel of financial exploitation.
However, in a new update, during a TikTok live session on Tuesday, Mark Angel noted that he is no longer managing the teens’ careers.
READ ALSO:
- Finally, Emmanuella Reacts To Denilson Igwe’s Comment On Mark Angel.
- Mark Angel Comedy: Denilson Accuses Mark Of Paying Peanut To Emmanuella
- Popular Skit Maker, Mark Angel, Speaks On His Love Life
He said: “I no longer manage Emmanuella and Success. They are now being managed by a professional agency because I’m too busy to manage them. But I still work with them.”
Watch the video below:
Please follow and like us: