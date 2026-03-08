Emmanuel TV At 20: Testament To Resilience, Spiritual Conviction – Evelyn Joshua

The leader of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, Pastor Evelyn Joshua, has described the 20th anniversary of Emmanuel TV as a testament to resilience, spiritual conviction and unwavering belief in the inevitability of God’s will.

The anniversary celebration, held on Sunday, March 8, gathered congregants, partners and viewers from across the world to commemorate two decades of the Christian broadcast network’s existence.

The event featured moments of reflection, archival footage and prayers of thanksgiving, marking what can be described as a significant milestone in global evangelism.

In her anniversary sermon, Pastor Evelyn Joshua urged Christians to express love to God and others, describing love as a powerful force that brings peace, hope and positive change.

Preaching from the Epistle of James 1:2–8, she said salvation is a gift from God and encouraged believers to remain steadfast in faith, noting that trials help faith grow and that love for Christ enables people to overcome life’s pressures.

She noted that Emmanuel TV, founded by the late Prophet T. B. Joshua and based in Lagos, Nigeria, has grown into a major international Christian television network with a vast global reach. “Over the years, it has recorded more than one billion views on YouTube and currently ranks among the most subscribed Christian ministry channels on the platform, extending its audience across continents through satellite television, online streaming and social media platforms.”

Earlier in a pre-anniversary broadcast via Emmanuel TV on Saturday, March 7, 2026, Pastor Evelyn revisited a pivotal moment in the ministry’s history, the removal of the late T. B. Joshua’s programme from national television years ago.

According to her, the development created uncertainty about the future of the ministry’s outreach.

“For many, it seemed the end had come,” she said, recalling the period of doubt and questions over how the church would sustain its broadcast ministry without access to mainstream television platforms.

Rather than challenge the decision publicly, she explained, “Prophet T. B. Joshua responded with prayer and submission to constituted authority, drawing inspiration from biblical teachings.”

That response, she noted, ultimately led to the establishment of Emmanuel TV as an independent Christian channel.

What began as a response to restriction has since grown into a global platform broadcasting sermons, prayer sessions and humanitarian activities to millions of viewers worldwide.

Pastor Evelyn acknowledged that over the past 20 years, Emmanuel TV has encountered criticism and challenges. However, she likened the experience to that of the early apostles, referencing Acts 5:38–39: “If this work is of God, you cannot overthrow it.” She said the scripture reflects the ministry’s belief that divine purpose prevails despite opposition.

Archival footage of Prophet T. B. Joshua and the evolution of Emmanuel TV was shown during the ceremony, drawing applause from attendees as his messages on faith and perseverance were replayed. The atmosphere combined solemn remembrance with celebration of the network’s longevity.

Reaffirming the channel’s mandate, Pastor Evelyn emphasised that Emmanuel TV was founded as an instrument of evangelism rather than entertainment. Its mission, she stated, remains “Changing Lives, Changing Nations and Changing the World,” a vision she also said continues to guide its programming and outreach.

As part of activities marking the 20th anniversary, Pastor Evelyn Joshua and partners of Emmanuel TV embarked on a humanitarian outreach to the Oko Baba community area of Lagos.

Described as a “journey of love,” the initiative saw the distribution of 500 bags of rice, wheelchairs and a cash donation of ₦3 million to residents.

Quoting the late T. B. Joshua, she said, “True love expresses itself in giving,” adding that compassion remains central to the ministry’s identity. Beneficiaries received the items with visible joy and appreciation.

She added that the network’s journey underscores the importance of faith-driven leadership and adaptability in the face of institutional challenges. According to her, trials encountered along the way did not halt the work but strengthened its foundation.

The anniversary service ended with prayers and thanksgiving as international visitors and congregants pledged continued commitment to the network’s founding vision. Two decades after its launch, Emmanuel TV, Pastor Evelyn said, remains dedicated to expanding its global reach while upholding its spiritual mandate.