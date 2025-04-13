Emmanuel Somto: It Takes Lots To Discover Young Men, Place Them On Global Stage

Share

Emmanuel Somto is a Nigerian model, TV personality and a young investor. He was Mr Teen Nigeria 2016 before emerging as the African Continental Champion at the Mr Model International Pageant 2019 held in Bangkok, Thailand. In 2020, he became the Face of Oppo Mobile Nigeria. Somto is the founder of the Misters of Nigeria Competition, the competition that discovered 2024 Mr International winner in Thailand, Samuel Nwajagu. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Somto, who hails from Imo State, speaks about what it takes to become a respected model and what to expect from Misters International 2025

How did you get your first role as a male model?

This is the first time I have answered this question. My first gig as a model, I can’t vividly remember as that would be over 8 years ago but the one I consider my first major job was in 2021. It was a worldwide Sprite campaign and I auditioned three times in three different casting studios and I didn’t get a call back. However, the casting continued and my agent invited me to audition in another studio. I hesitated, but my friend convinced me and boom, I got a call back and landed the job. Honestly, it felt like a dream. I’m grateful to God.

You won Mr Teen Nigeria in 2016, emerged African Continental Champion at the Mister Model International 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand. For someone, who has achieved all these before turning 25, what would you say have been your driving force?

My story will always remain the story of passion,resilience,determination, excellence and consistency. I never stopped believing and dreaming big and making sure I stand up and make a move towards achieving them all and after each, I move to the next level.

When you were just starting as a model, did you have the support of your dad and mum?

I’ve always had the support of my family. 100 per cent.

How did you manage casting, going for auditions and meeting up with school work?

Okay, that’s where I bring in my multi- tasking skill and I try to balance everything the best way possible and none suffered for the other to shine. I aced all my courses while doing my jobs as a model and running my business too.

There is a rumour that you are part of the people that groomed the Mr International winner, 2024, Nwajagu Samuel, who was sensational in Thailand. Is this true? Tell us how you discovered Samuel Nwajagu?

Hahaha! Well, I am the founder of the Misters of Nigeria, the competition in Nigeria that selects the Nigerian delegate to both Mister International and three other major international competitions. Samuel happened to compete in Misters of Nigeria in 2024, where he was crowned Mister International Nigeria. As his manager and national director, I worked fully in his preparations alongside the rest of my team. As I said in my post when he won Mr International, from the moment I read his application form for the Misters of Nigeria competition, I knew that he was destined for greatness and we groomed , invested and projected him for that and being a very good model and ambassador of Nigeria himself, it was very easy for him to shine and standout. Truly, he made the work easy for everyone. He is an icon and I’m proud to be part of his journey. I consider him my brother now.

You are referred to as a kingmaker now. How much (not only money ) does it take from you groom other young men to become winners like you?

It takes way too much. I am not even going to sugarcoat it. It takes my time a lot. It takes money and so much to discover these men, produce a world standard show and then prepare them for the international competitions. But the truth is that I love and enjoy doing it. I have passion for the job and I am grateful to God for the opportunity to be in this position to discover and empower young people to pursue their careers in the global stage.

Tell us the greatest challenges one must face navigating international beauty contest?

I believe the greatest challenge like you put it will be lack of support and sponsorship.

Let’s say, a young boy walks up to you to ask, what does it take to win an international male pageant? What will be your answer?

Intense training and preparations all rounds , confidence and a good team.

Now, you are brand Ambassador, an actor. Was it difficult transitioning from being a model to acting a full character in a movie?

I’m still getting into acting and still observing it but it’s an industry I want to retire from.

Tell us about the up coming Misters of Nigeria competition. What can people expect?

It is going to be interesting and so far, it’s been the most competitive and exciting season of the competition with fans following from all over the world. I get really excited reading the positive comments from fans of the show. I’d say you should expect a good and quality show with outstanding winners.

Did Samuel Nwajagu’s epic win last year add any impact to the Misters of Nigeria brand?

It did significantly. It’s on a whole new level now. Each year, the reigning winners have a way of making the coming season even better but this year has topped it all especially with the international attention we have now.

Young people are faced with so many vices. What has kept you level headed and what do you advice your fellow young men and women your age bracket?

I’d say my passion and my big dreams keep me going and I don’t let anything distract and or stop me from chasing the dreams. My advice to young people is to stay true to themselves and avoid peer pressure of any sort. Just know who you are and try to be him that you want to be.

Is there something Nigerian government is supposed to do for the pageant industry that is being neglected?

Yes, there are little or no support for pageant industry. More support is needed.

Do you still model or have you gone past the status of modeling?

Well, I do book jobs every now and then. I won’t say I’m fully still a model. It’s something that I can do when the opportunity comes up but I do not work full time as a model for now.

