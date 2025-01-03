Emmanuel Musa: An Entrepreneur, Committed To Uplifting Humanity

Share

Dr Emmanuel Musa is a Yola-based philanthropist, entrepreneur and mentor known for his visionary leadership and dedication to empowering individuals and communities.

A Fellow of the Institute of Charted Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Musa is the President and Founder of Emnamu Foundation.

Over the years, he has endeared himself to the people of Adamawa and across Nigeria through his philanthropist gestures that has brought smiles to the faces of many, succour and rekindled lives, especially of people that are down and out, hopefully and left for the death.

What is most endearing about Muse is the fact that he is humble, unassuming and quietly going about spreading joy, without expecting anything in return or mount heavy media presence when executing any of his projects either for the community, individuals or groups.

Secures release of inmates

One of his Musa’s most recent philanthropist engagements, was when he last week secured the release of 51 inmates, including a 50-year-old woman, from different Correctional Centres in Adamawa State.

However, efforts to establish the identity and the local government area of the 50-year-old woman proved abortive as the Correctional centre refused to appraise our Correspondent with her information, saying it is against their doctrine.

Similarly, the renowned philanthropist also visited Moddibo Adamawa Teaching Hospital, Yola Children Orphanage Home as well as Specialist Hospital where he presented cash donations to the patients and children.

He was accompanied on this journey by his wife and the Catholic Bishop of Yola, who is also the immediate past Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Stephen Mamza.

Speaking at the Yola Correctional Centre, Bishop Mamza applauded the Adamawa-born renowned philanthropist for dedicating his life to serving humanity, especially during this period of economic hardship in the country.

According to Bishop Mamza, ”you (Dr Emmanuel Musa) have taken it upon yourself on yearly basis to come home and extend your philanthropic gesture by giving freedom to inmates who could not afford to pay for their fines and patients who could not afford their medical bills.”

He noted that Musa is not the richest in either the country or Yola, however, he described him as one of the best philanthropists he has come across, who has dedicated his life and resources for humanity, devoid of religious inclination.

The clergy called on other wealthy and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the example and principle of Musa, noting that Yola, Adamawa, Nigeria and the world need more people like him who have been abundantly blessed by God to alleviate the sufferings and pains of their fellow human beings, regards of their inclinations and religious bent or origin.

Mamza revealed that even God teaches people who are wealthy to always extend a hand of fellowship to the downtrodden, and that whoever engages in meaningful humanitarian services will inherit the kingdom of God.

Speaking earlier, the Comptroller Adamawa State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, B. Abubakar, described Musa and his Emmanu Foundation as God sent to the less privileged in the society, saying, NCS is proud to partner with him.

‘‘Your desire is always to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in the society, that’s why you took it upon yourself to always come home and share the joy of your birthday with such class of people,” he noted with joy and appreciation to Musa.

My vision

For the President and Founder of Emmanu Foundation, Musa, his commitment in life is to ensure the betterment of the less privileged in the society, regardless of their origin. This is as he said, ”My vision is to ensure the betterment of the less privileges in the society.

‘‘I believed that by next year all Correctional Centres should be converted to skills acquisition centres.” He admonished all the inmates that regained their freedom to go back home and be useful to themselves, their families and the society, promising to give scholarship to any of them that is willing to go back to school.

Each of the 51 freed inmates also received N10, 000 cash as transportation fare to their destinations, courtesy of Emnamu Foundation.

Some patients and freed inmates expressed their profound appreciation to Musa for coming to their aid at such a critical time of the country, with its economy in dire need of rescue.

Donation of money and food items to widows In continuation of his humanitarian gesture to the vulnerable, Musa also donated several food items and non-food items to over 100 widows in Shagari phase 2 in Yola.

Items donated by the philanthropist included; rice, sugar, tubers of yam, and mattress. As a guest speaker during a thanksgiving and harvest service at Salvation Lutheran Church Shagari phase 2, Musa disclosed that this is the season of extending the hand of fellowship to the vulnerable in the society through provision of palliatives.

He maintained that as far as he is alive, he will continue to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in the society, irrespective of tribe or religion.

Reading from the book of Luke, the President Emnamu Foundation charged Christians to show love to one another through provision to the needy.

Musa explained that giving to the needy and giving thanks to God attract more of God’s blessings hence the need for Christians to cultivate the spirit of thanksgiving.

Some of the beneficiaries also thanked Musa for coming to their aid, saying the items will go a long way to cushion the economic effect on them.

Succour to mothers

Emnamu Foundation has also extended it kind gestures to pregnant women across many hospitals in Adamawa State during their ante natal and post-delivery periods.

The move is part of the Foundation’s drive to help families and mitigate pains through sustainable empowerment programmes.

The project, christened, “special maternity intervention” is part of the seven core interventions of the Foundation in the state geared towards saving the lives of pregnant women and their babies.

The intervention was made at various health centres in the state, including General Hospital Numan, State Specialist Hospital, Yola, Teaching Hospitals Yola, Federal Medical Centre, Hong, and General Hospital Michika.

Items donated include wrapper, blanket, mosquito nets, detergent and a cash donation of N50, 000 to each of the beneficiaries.

The President of Emnamu Foundation, who was represented by his Chief of Staff and the National Coordinator of the Foundation, Comrade Kukuya Godwin, reiterated his commitment to the service of humanity.

He noted that the intervention is aimed at ensuring that both the mother and the baby remain healthy throughout the ante natal and post natal periods, noting that the move will also mitigate morbidity and mortality of mothers and their babies especially during childbirth.

Thanking Emnamu Foundation for its wonderful gesture, a beneficiary, who recently delivered a new baby, Madam Rhoda Saleh, said the assistance will go a long way in providing succour to her family especially at this period of economic hardship.

Trees planting

Apart its humanitarian services, the Foundation also cares about the earth and its sustenance, in view of climate change campaigns.

This is as it embarked on an aggressive 1, 000 tree planting campaign in order to mitigate the negative effects of climate change in Adamawa State.

The renewed move tagged; Action Against Climate Change, will also sensitise the general public on the need to adopt environmental friendly practices, which will be a win for human and the environment.

The Foundation through its numerous volunteer groups, came out in their numbers recently to mark this epoch making event.

Members of the Foundation replicated the exercise across the state, visiting different locations and localities to spread the gospel of keeping the balance of the earth.

The tree planting train among other locations were at permanent site of Federal Medical Centre, Grain Dealers Market, and Government Secondary School, all within Hong Local Government Area.

Other places where the exercise took place include Numan, Guyuk, Jada, Gerei, and Gombi among others. Speaking the event, Godwin reiterated the need for pragmatic approach toward mitigating the menace of climate change, which he said, has devastating effects on the welfare of the people.

He used the occasion to reawaken the consciousness of the teeming volunteers to take the climate change drive more seriously and not to take it as a mere academic exercise, stressing that it is much more than that.

Godwin further called on all the relevant stakeholders to join hands with the Foundation in the drive, for the benefit of humanity.

