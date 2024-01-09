Emmanuel Macron To Appoints New Prime Minister

France President Emmanuel Macron is expected to appoint a new Prime Minister on Tuesday, as he seeks to boost his second mandate ahead of European parliament elections.

The move indicates Macron’s intention to try to move past the unpopular pension and immigration reforms from last year by focusing on new goals, like achieving full employment, rather than necessarily resulting in any significant political shift.

Trying to increase Macron’s centrist party’s chances in the EU elections scheduled for June will be another chore for the incoming prime minister. They are currently eight to ten percentage points behind far-right leader Marine Le Pen, according to opinion polls.

Macron, who has struggled to deal with a more turbulent parliament since losing his absolute majority shortly after being reelected in 2022, announced on Monday that Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was resigning.

Education Minister Gabriel Attal, a close Macron ally who became a household name after being appointed government spokesman during the COVID pandemic, is widely seen by political sources and French media as a strong favourite to replace Borne.

If that is confirmed, Attal would, at 34, become France’s youngest prime minister, and the first to be openly gay.

Once a member of France’s socialist party before joining Macron, Attal was a junior finance minister and became education minister in 2023, making a name for himself as one of Macron’s most savvy ministers, at ease on radio shows and in parliament.

“If it is indeed Gabriel Attal, it was the best card the president could play,” Ifop pollster Jerome Fourquet told BFM TV, pointing to his popularity, which he said Attal gained thanks to taking quick action as education minister, and through his communication skills.

Opposition leaders were quick to say they did not expect much from the change in prime minister.

“Elisabeth Borne, Gabriel Attal or someone else, I don’t care, it will just be the same policies,” Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure told France Inter radio.