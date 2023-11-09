Emmanuel Macron Calls For Cease-Fire In Gaza

French President, Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for a cease-fire in the ongoing war between the Hamas militant group and Israel.

This is as international negotiators work on a three-day pause in the fighting in exchange for the release of about a dozen hostages.

President Macron made the call in Paris during a conference on humanitarian aid for Gaza, which has been under relentless bombardment by Israel since Hamas launched its October 7 rampage that killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

He said, “In the immediate term, we need to work on protecting civilians. To do that, we need a humanitarian pause very quickly and we must work towards a ceasefire,” Mr. Macron told conference delegates.

It is thought that six Americans are among the twelve hostages who would be freed if the negotiations were successful.

It would be recalled that after breaking through the border into Gaza and attacking multiple settlements in southern Israel, Hamas kidnapped about 240 people.

The idea of a cease-fire with Hamas in the absence of hostage releases has been knocked down by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Macron stated that Israel has the right to self-defence and an obligation to defend its own citizens, but he also noted that Israel must protect civilians, according to international media.

Sameh Shoukry, the Foreign Minister of Egypt, informed delegates in Paris that Israel is breaking international law by going above and beyond what is required to protect itself.

“How many Palestinians have to lose their lives before this war ends?” Mr. Shoukry asked. “Is it enough to kill four women and six children every hour?”