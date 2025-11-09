Emmanuel Hails Udeh’s Appointment As Minister 

President Bola Tinubu has been commended for appointing Dr. Kingsley Udeh as Minister of Science and Technology. The commendation came from Dr. Chibuikem Onyekachi Emmanuel, Managing Director of Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd, who described the appointment as a well-deserved recognition of excellence and capacity.

Speaking with journalists in Enugu over the weekend, Emmanuel, an architect, said the appointment of the former Attorney General of Enugu State reflects the federal government’s commitment to competence, innovation, and national development. He also lauded Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah of Enugu for supporting Udeh’s nomination.

According to Emmanuel, Dr. Udeh is a shining example of dedication, integrity, and visionary leadership, with a proven track record in governance and public service. He emphasized that Udeh’s forward-thinking approach and innovative mindset will inspire a new generation of Nigerian scientists, architects, and innovators.

“Dr. Udeh’s philosophy of service embodies salus populi suprema lex—the welfare of the people is the highest law. His work is not just about technology; it is about improving lives and empowering the people,” Emmanuel said.

He further noted that Udeh’s tenure as Attorney General demonstrated fairness and inclusivity, principles he will carry into his ministerial role. Emmanuel also praised Udeh’s humility and accessibility, describing him as his “beloved elder brother” and a public servant committed to national progress.

“His vision, integrity, and sincerity give hope that leadership can truly serve the people. His appointment is indeed a blessing to Nigeria, and he is set to bring innovations that will transform our country,” he added.

Emmanuel concluded by thanking Governor Mbah for enabling Udeh to showcase his capabilities in Enugu and President Tinubu for recognizing his worthiness to serve at the federal level.