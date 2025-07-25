Emmanuel Faces Prosper, Bright Battles Adesuwa In CBN Tennis Final

The final matches of the 46th Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) National Open Tennis Championship are set to take place, and fans can look forward to an exciting showdown on Saturday in Abuja.

In the men’s singles final, fifth-seeded Emmanuel Michael, who has surprised many by knocking out top players, will go head-to-head with Prosper Okonkwo, a wild card entrant who has also impressed by reaching the final against all odds. The match will be played on the Centre Court at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Package B.

In the women’s singles final, Bright Emmanuel, the tournament’s sixth seed, will face Adesuwa Osabuohien. Adesuwa earned her place in the final after defeating the fourth seed, Blessing Omotayo, in the semi-final. Like Prosper, she got into the main draw through a wild card and has since made a big statement with her performance.

With no defending champions in the competition and top seeds already out, this year’s tournament will produce completely new winners in both the men’s and women’s singles categories. Tennis fans are eager to see who will rise to the occasion and go home with the title.