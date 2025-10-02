Emmanuel College ’88 Set To Hold 2025 AGM In Port Harcourt

The 1988 set of Emmanuel College Old Students’ Association, Owerri, Imo State, will hold its Annual General Meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, from Friday, October 3, to Sunday, October 5, 2025.

A statement on Thursday by the association’s National Public Relations Officer, Frank Okafor, stated that the meeting would focus on issues affecting the school and the association.

Okafor added that the event would feature lectures, a Walk for Life programme, and a thanksgiving service.

Among the dignitaries expected to grace the event are the Eze Aro, His Royal Majesty, Eze Eberechukwu Oji, and a former General Manager of the Imo Transport Company, Dr Emeka Ariguzo.

The Chairman of the AGM Planning Committee, Engr Chimere Nwoji, commended the National Coordinator for the confidence reposed in the team, assuring members of a well-organised and rewarding meeting.

The ECOL ’88 set has been at the forefront of rehabilitating the decayed facilities in their alma mater.