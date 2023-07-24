Emmanuel Appeals To Akwa Ibomites To Support Eno To Move State Forward

The immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel has tasked the people of the State to accord his successor, Pastor Umo Eno, the needed support to enable him to deliver on his ARISE Agenda, and further develop the State.

Speaking on Monday at the Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort while delivering his goodwill message at the flag off of the Akwa Ibom Dialogue, the former Governor hailed the initiative of organizing the dialogue and noted that his successor who was starting on a good note, deserves accolades and the cooperation of all to enable him actualize his ARISE Agenda.

While congratulating Governor Umo Eno for the initiative, Mr Udom Emmanuel enjoined him to remain focused and refuse to be distracted, assuring that he would be back to congratulate him after 8years for a job well done.

“I commend His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno for creating a platform like this where experts will meet and contribute to his development blueprint for our dear state. Today, I think one of the happiest people. I think the Arise Agenda starts with one Man, and that man today is Pastor Umo Eno”.

“All of us would need to support you, because i think you are not doing this for yourself. You are not doing this for your family. I know you would be misquoted, misconstrued, but keep your eyes on the ball. Akwa Ibom has enough human human resource.

“The people must be able to support the process rather than making it not to work. You are planning to succeed, and people that fail to plan, plan to fail”.

“Today you are trying to redefine the pan-Akwa Ibom that we are expecting, and we can see this cuts across a whole lot. It’s developmental, it’s transformational and also it’s transitional and nothing could beat this and let me join my voice in saying congratulations.

“Thank you for inviting us and for making this cut across political, religious, traditional divides, students, women and youths

“We must address the culture of doing things, and there must be ease of acceptance of doing these. There can only be one King at a time.The Arise Agenda would propel our state to that of growth and development”.