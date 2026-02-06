With some players finding it difficult to survive just months after leaving active football as a professional, Emmanuel Adoyi, striker with USCN Cavaliers of Benin, Chairman of AUATWON (Amalgamated Union of App-based Transport Workers), Kaduna State chapter and pioneer founder of Kaduna State E-Hailers Association, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA used his life experience as a motivation to current players and upcoming ones. Excerpts:

How has it been playing in the Benin Republic League?

It has been very challenging because I’m a foreigner in this place and there are so many challenges especially the language barrier. Most of them in the country, asides from their local dialect don’t speak English. Most of them speak French. That’s one of the challenges.

Communication is usually very difficult and it really makes things not smooth for me. Football comes with almost the same challenge everywhere. I can say for sure I’m actually enjoying my time here.

Can you talk about your journey into football?

From my primary school days, I used to be among the best players in my level. Within my mates and you know, when I got to secondary school I also was among the best players around my set. And in my SS3, I was made the Games Prefect. After my secondary school, I didn’t further my education, but not like I didn’t try. I actually wrote JAMB, it didn’t work. I even had to write exam in a private university, Landmark University.

I passed the exam but somehow, I just don’t know why it still did not work. It’s not like I started playing football immediately. No, I kept training, I kept my hopes high and I was doing my thing. So, along the line, I had my first tryout. Before I played for my first club, I was going for different trials.

From 2012, I started going for trials. I didn’t make it then, you know, different factors would make me miss, but I didn’t give up because I really wanted to play football. I kept trying my best until I was able to get a football club in Kaduna State where I was based. The name of the club was DSS Dynamic Sporting Solution. That year they were playing in the Nigeria National League, and I started from there. Later, the team got disbanded and we all went back home and started training. Because of my passion for football, I kept making inquiries.

Later in 2015, I went for trials in Sokoto, as God will have it, in my first training I did very well and immediately the coach picked interest in me. So, that was how I started in Sokoto United. And then from Sokoto United, I went to Kaduna to play against Kaduna United and an agent saw me, he said I was too good to be in a place like Sokoto United.

So, he took me to Kano Pillars for trials, as God will have it again, I made it. From Kano Pillars, I traveled to Europe, I played in Sweden from where I returned to Nigeria. I was in Vietnam too, but didn’t work for me and I decided to return to Nigeria again. I played for Wikki Tourists, El Kanemi Warriors before I traveled to Benin Republic.

What has been the challenges for you as a player?

Some of the challenges I have always had especially in my football days is I didn’t have a manager. After I work with the manager that took me to Kano Pillars due to somethings I may not want to talk about, we had to go our separate ways. In Nigeria, football is more of who brought you.

Who you know matters a lot and I had to struggle. There was a time I signed for Kwara United but I didn’t play. I didn’t give up. I believed that not everybody playing football has a manager. Sometimes God can favour you. I had that belief and I kept going to different places. I went to a club I met somebody who connected me to a club, I went for tryouts, I did well, I was signed, I played. The club I’m in currently, I played against them in the league last season and I scored.

I played very well and they picked interest in me and they said they wanted me to come. The club is actually a better team than the team I was in last season. That’s how I got to where I am today. It’s not like I have a manager who takes me around.

On your social media pages, you have been advising players on how to invest. Can you expatiate on that?

I’ve been doing that because I have discovered that the only guarantee we have in life after football is based on what we have invested. I am from Kaduna State and the state, has, I think, one of the highest numbers of professional footballers in Nigeria. I know that.

And I have seen a lot of big players, a lot of players that I looked up to while I was coming up. I realized that while I was at home doing my businesses and making money, most of these players, they always beg me for money. And I keep wondering like, senior man, I may not be able to talk to them, but in my mind, I was wondering what’s happening to them.

A certain senior man, while I am out there hustling, he will be there doing nothing. He always has good stories to tell you about how he played here and there. So, I discovered that a lot of these players have good stories to tell, but there was no result to show for it. So, I knew if you don’t plan your playing days well, you go suffer after retirement.

There is no pension in football and I discovered over time that the life we have during our playing days is actually shorter than the life after playing days. So, I feel like, if I have two years to play, I should be able to use every salary I have from that two years to secure the rest of my 10 years as it may be. When I see a senior man come to tell, calls me a senior man because he wants me to give him money. It’s embarrassing. I’ve seen a lot of players who didn’t invest because they had cars. They sold their cars, use the money to solve problems still, yet they got broke again.

And I said no, this cannot continue. I can’t be watching this. I know I can’t go and meet some of these senior men and tell it to their faces. But I thought of another way I could use to spread the message to them, which was through social media. I knew I needed to start doing this sensitization, letting the younger ones know that some of our senior men you see today at home, they played very well for a lot of clubs, they did well, but because they didn’t plan for tomorrow and maybe because nobody prepared them, that was why they missed it.

Because, I have ideas, because I have experience, I will begin to preach the message to people so that people can know that if Emmanuel did these things, I can also. I had been to Europe and back, but I was doing all this hustle so that people can know that even if you have played in Europe, if life is not going on well for you, you can hustle, sir.

Can you talk about your foray into business?

Actually, I’ve always had this hustle spirit in me. I have this quest for survival because I wasn’t dependent on my parents. Not like my parents were extremely poor. But they were able to cater for food for me. I am independent. In fact, at some point, I wasn’t living with my parents.

I had to go and stay by myself. You know, as a man I just wanted to be on my own and hustle. I used to work at the motor park, calling passengers, I mean as a conductor. I’m always there doing those hustle. If the driver is going, I follow. I was like that until one day I got a car, I started driving too. I’ve done transport business virtually around the whole country.

However, I never stop training, hoping to play professional football until when it started with DSS that I stopped the transport business. After my contract at Kano Pillars was terminated and nothing to do, I was having this Mercedes Benz C320. I realized that at some point I cannot even fuel the car. In fact, I couldn’t meet up with needs at home anymore.

So, I sat down, and since I have been in transport business before, I said to myself that I don’t have to put this fame in my head or this senior man mentality that I played in a big club before, at the time, people still thought I had more money when they see me driving Mercedes Benz. I decided to put up the Mercedes Benz online for sale and I sold it. After selling it, I took the money and I bought a Sienna bus.

I went back to the park. All my friends were surprised. I kept driving, I returned back to my hustle. At the same time, I was also hoping to get a club. I was training hard. Sometimes I would load passengers from Kaduna to Makurdi.

And when I get to Makurdi on time in the evening, I’ll still go for training. When issues of insecurity started, I think of what else to do, then I thought of E-hailing. There was Uber, there was Bolt. And I said this is a good thing for me to do as well. So, I sold the Sienna again and then I bought a Corolla that year. And while I was doing that Bolt business, I started making a lot of money because I started meeting very rich clients that had money. Since I have much money now on ground, I delved into charcoal business and later poultry business.

I did a lot of business. In fact, you know, I did so much, I was almost doing everything, like whatever someone brings to the table, if it is legit, I was so much interested in it. Once it’s business, I’m putting my whole self in it. And I am happy that I have been getting a good response from the players both active and retired. I’m surprised that my message is not affecting only players positively but a lot of people in the banking side and many other sectors.

How do you think players can secure their future after football?

Basically, I think it’s easy now to know how to secure your future as a footballer. It’s two things; you invest, learn a trade or learn a hustle.

Be open minded. Be willing, be humble. As long as you can do this your future will be secured. Anybody that keeps pride, his fame aside and is humble to learn, to start something and is wise to invest even if you invest and it doesn’t work, you keep trying because there is no harm in trials. You will definitely get the right one at the right time.