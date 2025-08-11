Emmanson: Explain Double Standards In Administration Of Justice System, Obi Tells Kayemo

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has challenged the Minister of Aviation and other relevant authorities to explain to Nigerians the quick prosecution of Ms. Comfort Emmanson, for her unruly behaviour, for attempting to disrupt air travel, while someone who committed a worse offence is not facing prosecution.

Obi condemned the dishonourable attitude of Ms. Emmanson, who assaulted Ibom Air Staff, in a statement on X.

However, he condemned what he described as “the double standards in our lives and the inadequacies of the various security operatives in acting decently and in a civilised manner.”

The former Anambra State governor, who advocated for good conduct, which he said is a true measure of success and decent living, condemned the dehumanising treatment meted out to Ms. Emmanson.

He noted that Ms. Emmanson was stripped publicly, which he said was not only unnecessary but also represents the height of rascality and abuse by the nation’s agencies.

He stated that she was hurriedly taken to court and remanded, “while someone who visibly held a plane from taking off and put hundreds of lives at risk is still at large, with government agencies and some state officials speaking up for him to be forgiven.”

Obi explained that Emmanson’s case was not just about one young woman, but the double standards that poison the nation’s justice system.

“Justice in Nigeria must never be about who is poor or powerless versus who has influence or access to government officials,” he advised.

According to him, while Ms. Comfort Emmanson is in jail, the other offender who committed a more severe offence has not been held to the same standard.

“He has neither been arrested nor arraigned in any court,” he said.

Obi advocated for a country where justice is fair, equal, and not selective, especially against women who are seen to be weaker.

“This young lady’s offence does not compare to the crimes committed daily by those parading themselves as ‘excellencies’ while looting public funds without consequence, and yet they have not been stripped or dehumanised in the name of justice.

“We must end this selective treatment of the poor or less privileged. If justice must be served, it should be served to all, and it must be served fairly.

“Justice must be just, or it is nothing at all.

“The rule of law based on justice for all must remain the guidepost of our democracy. A new Nigeria is POssible,” he stated.