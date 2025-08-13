Emmanson Cleared Of All Charges In Ibom Air In-Flight Incident

The Ikeja Magistrate Court in Ogba, Lagos, has discharged Comfort Emmanson, the Ibom Air passenger previously accused of unruly conduct and assault during an August 10 flight.

Presiding Magistrate Olanrewaju Salami on Wednesday struck out all five charges after the prosecution, led by Oluwabunmi Adeitan, filed a formal application to withdraw the case.

The move followed interventions from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and agreements reached among aviation stakeholders.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo (SAN) confirmed that the federal government had resolved to drop the case, citing Emmanson’s remorse, appeals from concerned Nigerians, and a sector-wide review of the matter.

Ibom Air also formally withdrew its complaint, removing the last legal obstacle to Emmanson’s release.

The accused, who had been arraigned on Monday and granted ₦500,000 bail with two sureties, was initially remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre after failing to meet bail conditions.

Her discharge brings an end to a high-profile legal dispute that has fuelled nationwide debate about passenger rights, airline conduct, and conflict resolution within Nigeria’s aviation sector.