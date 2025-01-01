Emission Reduction: NUPRC Releases Petroleum Decarbonisation Template

Share

In renewed commitment to ensure reduction in carbon emissions, promote sustainability in the oil and gas sector, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has released the Upstream Petroleum Decarbonisation Template (UPDT).

The move, which is targeted at ensuring compliance with Nigeria’s broader climate objectives, including its commitment to Net Zero by 2060, would become a requirement for issuing licenses and permits effective January 2025.

The UPDT will guide operators in the upstream oil and gas sector to reduce their green house emission, adopt low carbon technologies and implement energy efficient practices.

Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of the NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, who made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, explained that the decarbonisation template was in line with Section 6 (d),(g),(h),(i),(j),& (k) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021(PIA) and other provisions mandating the commission to promote sustainability measures.

He said: “The purpose of this policy statement is to strengthen the decarbonisation and sustainability agenda of Nigeria’s upstream oil & gas operations to enhance its global competitiveness and foster investment attractiveness of the sector, amidst global energy transition imperatives.

“The Commission, in keeping with its mandate for technical, commercial, and operational monitoring of upstream oil and gas operations in Nigeria, has issued the Upstream Petroleum Decarbonisation Template (UPDT) to the industry as a regulatory tool.

“This template is one of the measures to promote energy sustainability and environmental stewardship in Nigeria’s upstream operations in alignment with Nigeria’s commitment to net zero emissions and the imperatives for global energy transition.”

Komolafe, who noted that the Commission was deepening its efforts to align the upstream petroleum industry with national priorities and international climate goals while ensuring sustainable value creation from oil & gas resources for Nigeria’s energy security and economic development, added that the UPDT required licensees and lessees to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adopt low-carbon technologies, implement energy efficiency measures, and incorporate renewables in their operations

“Against the foregoing, this template will become a mandatory component of applications for licences, permits, and approvals across upstream activities, commencing in January 2025.”

Share

Please follow and like us: