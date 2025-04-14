Emirship Tussle: Group Appeals To Tinubu, Ganduje, Gov For Intervention

Share

A group, Kano First yesterday urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Umar Ganduje and other politicians allegedly interfering in the Kano Emirship tussle between Muhammadu Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero to allow peace reign.

The group appealed to President Bola Tinubu; Governor Abba Yusuf and respected elders to intervene in the crisis. Speaking during a press conference in Kano, Director-General Abbas Abdullahi decried the tension in the state over the development.

He said:”While discussions on matters of history and tradition are important, we must be careful not to allow misinformation or political manipulation to erode the unity we have built over generations.

“The matter of our traditional institution is one that deserves deep respect and careful handling. “The Emirate is not just a cultural symbol, it represents centuries of governance values and leadership, therefore any attempts to politicize or exploit this heritage for personal or partisan gain risk harming the social fabric of our state, let it be clear the peace and dignity of Kano must never be sacrificed for any agenda.

“We called on all youth civil society groups religious leaders political actors and traditional stakeholders to rise above divisions and put Kano first, let us not allow any individual or institution to drive a wedge between us.”

