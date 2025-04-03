Emir’s Tussles: Over 160 Int’l Tourists Laments Kano Durbar Cancellations

Share

Over 160 tourists who stormed Kano State from across the globe to witness the traditional Sallah Durbar Horse Movements have expressed their disappointment and anger over the sudden cancellation of the events.

Speaking with newsmen in Kano on Thursday, some representatives of the tourists who came from United States of America (USA)1, England, Belgium and other Countries noted that they only heard about the cancellation when they arrived in Kano.

Mr. Virgil Taylor, a Tourist From USA, said that in recent years he visited some African Nations but just heard about Durbar and Kano, and he carried out his research and prepared for it’s, and came down, “but unfortunately I only got to know that the Durbar was not happenings only when I’m in Kano”.

Taylor expressed his deep anger and disappointment over the cancellation but still notes that he has seen a lot about Kano and was lucky to catch a glimpse of the Emir on Sallah Day, which is a memorable historic opportunity for him.

He said, “most people’s in America when you talk about Nigeria they only knows Lagos, they never heard about Kano and even the Durbar, I was opportune to know about it when I was in one of the African Countries, and I took over a year preparing to participate and witnessed it, finally I came to Kano, but to my utmost dismayed it was cancelled”.

He said, “Since I came, I witnessed some traditional activities including seen the Emir a name that I first heard about and already I’m sharing my experiences back in America”.

Mr Taylor explained that, everyday he posted several things back to America creating new perception about the Durbar and the historical anticidants, adding, “what I’m spending is not viewed as a lost but rather a blessing that i Graft some major experiences, and indeed rewarding experience, which I do not feel cheated.”

Another Tourist, Mr. Lekan Yushau Okanlawo Nigeria/UK Tourist, who has Horse Riding Polo program, said when they learned that UNESCO certified Durbar as part of International traditional activities, ” we wanted to put Kano Horse procession on the Geniuses Book of Records in the next one year.,

He said, “You can imagine nowhere in the whole of the world you see over 5000 Horses been rides at a Go, there are many Durbar around but not like you count over 4000 Horses in a procession following one Man, that’s the Emir.”

He notes that “My team of over 40 of Us from the UK, we are highly disappointed some of them left and stayed in Lagos, and another over 40 Tourists from Belgium, are luckily been engaged by the Government taking them around to some attractions centers”

He implored the Federal and Kano State Governments not to fail Tourists by pacifying them, as over 160 Tourists that came from around the World missed the Durbar.

Mallam Ahmad Sarkin Noma. It is so painful to terminate a historical events, as people around the Nation and the World to comes to Kano to purchase the Costumes and artifacts These skills might vanished with the cancellation.

He said locally the small local people who come with N5000 and buy ice and pure water and all their economic gains are lost while the skills in producing and making artifacts and Costumes will end and vanish, cutting off over one thousand years.

Executive Secretary Kano History and Culture Bureau, Arch Ahmad Abba Yusuf, who keeps the Tourists at home, said

Durbar Industry is an Industry of its own and killing it would not only affect Traditional Sallah Festivities but will cripple huge value chain economic activities.

