August 17, 2025
August 17, 2025
…Emir’s Death Significant Loss For Nigeria, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described the death of the Enir of Zuru, Major General Muhammadu Sani Sami (Gomo II), as a significant loss for the country.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President who expressed sadness over the Monarch’s death, said Nigeria would long remember the late emir’s contributions as a military administrator of Bauchi state and revered traditional ruler.

As a young military officer, the Emir of Zuru also served Nigeria during the Civil War (1967- 1970). The President acknowledged the late royal father’s sterling leadership, which helped bring stability and development to the Zuru Emirate and Kebbi State. Tinubu prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the emir eternal rest and comfort his family and subjects in this difficult time.

