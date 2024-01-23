Emirates to hire 5,000 cabin crew in 2024

Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates Airlines, has launched a global recruitment drive to hire 5,000 cabin crew members in 2024, as it prepares to expand its operations with the anticipated delivery of its brand new Airbus A350 and Boeing 777-X fleets starting in mid-2024 and 2025, respectively.

Currently, the airline’s order book comprises 65 A350s and a mix of 205 777- 9s and 777-8s, set to significantly expand its global reach and provide flexibility to add new routes to its network. The recruitment drive is designed primarily for those who will soon or have recently stepped into the world of work. The airline is inviting fresh graduates with internships or part-time jobs on their résumés, those with a year or so of hospitality or customer service experience, and individuals keen to embark on an exciting career travelling the globe. The new recruits will be a part of the world’s largest international airline and one of the most iconic brands, plus they will learn hospitality and life skills from the best trainers in the business. What’s more, they will travel the world across more than 140 cities in 76 countries and enjoy the entire gamut of benefits working as Emirates’ cabin crew.

In 2024, Emirates’ recruitment team will host open days and assessments in more than 460 cities across six continents, reflecting the span of the airline’s network and the diversity of its cabin crew team, while flying the flag for living and working in dynamic Dubai. In 2023, Emirates hired a staggering 8,000 cabin crew and held recruitment events in 353 cities as the airline ramped up its services post the pandemic. In August 2023, the airline’s cabin crew numbers crossed the 20,000 milestone and are now 21,500 strong. The new cabin crew recruitment drive comes as Emirates begins to take delivery of its eagerly anticipated A350s from mid-year and the Boeing 777-Xs starting in 2025. The airline has 65 A350s and a mix of 205 777-9s and 777-8s in its order book. The new aircraft will expand the airline’s reach and provide flexibility to add new routes to its network.