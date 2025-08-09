Emirates To Ban In-Flight Use Of Power Banks October 

Emirates airline has announced a new policy prohibiting the use of all types of power banks onboard its flights, effective from October 1, 2025.

The updated rule, published on the airline’s website, allows each passenger to carry only one power bank with a capacity under 100 watt-hours (Wh), subject to strict conditions.

Emirates passengers will be barred from charging devices using power banks or recharging the power banks themselves during flights.

Under the new guidelines, the airline noted that the capacity rating must be clearly marked on the device. Power banks must be stored in seat pockets or under-seat bags, not in overhead bins and remain prohibited in checked luggage.

The airline said the changes follow a comprehensive safety review amid a rise in lithium battery-related incidents in aviation.

READ ALSO:

According to the airline, Lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries, which power most power banks, can pose fire risks if overcharged or damaged due to “thermal runaway”, a chain reaction that can cause extreme heat, fire, explosions, and toxic gas release.

While many modern devices have safeguards against overcharging, Emirates noted that basic power banks often lack such features, making them more prone to overheating.

By banning in-flight use and requiring accessible storage, the airline aims to allow cabin crew to respond swiftly in the rare event of a battery fire.

Emirates stressed that passenger safety remains a core priority and described the move as a proactive step to reduce risks and protect both customers and crew.