Emirates Introduces Second Service To Tokyo Narita

Emirates has announced the expansion of its operations to Tokyo Narita, introducing a second daily service from 1 May, operated by the airline’s retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER.

The second daily flight will provide travellers with greater choice and enhanced opportunities for multi-destination itineraries, including the convenience of a stopover in Dubai.

Eastbound passengers on the additional Narita service will arrive in the afternoon, supporting stronger domestic connectivity and shorter connection times from key European and Middle Eastern markets.

Westbound travellers departing from Tokyo Narita will benefit from an earlymorning arrival in Dubai, enabling seamless onward connections to major destinations across Africa, Europe, and South America, including South Africa, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, and Brazil.

With the deployment of a refurbished Boeing 777-300ER on flights EK320/321 to Tokyo Narita, Emirates doubles down on its commitment to offer a consistent travel experience for its customers in Japan.

The four-class aircraft features upgraded interiors with new design elements, including modern colour palettes, specially designed Ghaf Tree motifs, and wood finishes across all cabins.

Travellers will have access to 260 of the latest-generation Economy seats, 24 Premium Economy seats, 40 Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, and eight First Class Suites.

Emirates has been serving Japan since 2002 and currently operates three daily flights to Tokyo Narita, Tokyo Haneda, and Osaka, with all services offering the airline’s Premium Economy product on a mix of Boeing 777s and A380S.