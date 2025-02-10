Emirates Hits 75% Load Factor 4 Months After Resumption

Share

Less than five months after resuming flights, Emirates has continued to ramp up capacity on the lucrative Dubai-Lagos route as the carrier enjoys a 75 per cent load factor on the route.

This disclosure was made by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane in his analysis of aviation around the globe including events in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The success of the Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) based airline on the Lagos route after two years of returning to the route on October 1, 2024, has shown the tremendous work the handlers of the airlines to recover its market from stiff competitors like Ethiopian Airlines, Qatar and Kenya Airways in just less than five months.

The airline’s strong connections, a very functional hub in Dubai, the attraction of Dubai to many Nigerian travellers for business and leisure and the strong brand of the carrier have helped to attract passengers to the airline.

The inability of Nigeria’s flag carrier, Air Peace to resume flight services either to Sharjah or Dubai makes Emirates to be the sole carrier that flies directly from Dubai to Lagos including the attractive offer from the airline to its customers.

Although many consider the Nigerian carrier not to be a strong competitor to Emirates because of its point-to-point operation, its absence however left a vacuum for which the UAE carrier has consolidated its stronghold on the market.

