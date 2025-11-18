Emirates Flight Catering To Serve 300,000 Meals At Dubai Airshow

When the Dubai Airshow opens its doors on 17 November, behind the incredible aircraft displays and billion-dollar deals will be an equally impressive operation: Emirates Flight Catering’s (EKFC) culinary mission to blend extraordinary scale with precision.

EKFC, the official caterer for Dubai Airshow 2025, is preparing to serve over 300,000 meals to a diverse audience of aviation and aerospace executives, government ministers, military delegations, industry professionals, guests and visitors from over 98 countries.

This feat requires building two complete central kitchens from scratch, deploying nearly 2,600 staff members, and catering to over 150 chalets, country pavilions, and exhibition stands with cuisine as diverse as the global aviation and aerospace community itself.

The scale is significant. Over 35,000 meals have already been pre-booked for chalets and country pavilions, 74 interns have been recruited from prestigious hospitality institutions, and the required on-site infrastructure has been constructed in under two weeks.

But scale is only part of the story. By bringing all catering in-house, EKFC can ensure consistent quality and flexibility, allowing for quick adaptation to any request. Shahreyar Nawabi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Flight Catering, said: “At the upcoming Dubai Airshow 2025, EKFC’s focus will be showcasing what’s possible when you combine airline catering expertise with event-scale execution.

“Our diversity of culinary talent means we can authentically deliver any cuisine, from French, Middle Eastern and Indian to Russian, Chinese and Japanese dishes, among a multitude of others.

Our skilled and experienced team of chefs don’t just understand recipes, but also the cultural nuances and preferences of guests from nearly 100 countries.”

“We’ve assembled a robust workforce of professionals and well-trained interns from top hospitality institutions and constructed two full-scale central kitchens on-site, supported by our Dubai World Central facility’s 150,000-meal daily capacity.

This combination of culinary talent, purpose-built infrastructure, and strategic investment is operational excellence ready to be tested and proven at an unprecedented scale.”

EKFC has completed the construction of two major central kitchens strategically positioned between the exhibition building and the chalets to ensure optimal service delivery across the massive event site.

Its facilities at the Dubai Airshow feature cold rooms, dishwasher areas, dedicated storage, independent power supply, and specialised refrigerated zones for pastry, cold kitchen operations, and central kitchen production.