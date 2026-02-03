Emirates, Air Peace Activate Interline Agreement

Building on their existing partnership, Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, and Nigeria’s flag carrier, Air Peace, have activated a bilateral interline agreement, expanding air connectivity between Africa, the UAE, and key international destinations.

The agreement offers passengers of both airlines frictionless, single-ticket travel and simplified baggage handling on select routes, resulting in greater travel comfort and convenience.

Beyond the 13 cities in Nigeria already available to Emirates passengers on Air Peace’s network, the enhanced interline agreement now enables travellers to connect with Banjul, Gambia, and Dakar, Senegal, via Abidjan; and with Freetown, Sierra Leone, and Monrovia, Liberia, via Accra.

The additional gateways allow more passengers to access Emirates’ world-class products and services and its vast global network. The agreement allows Air Peace to connect its extensive West and Central African route system to Emirates’ hub in Dubai, and to key destinations including London Heathrow, London Gatwick and London Stansted, Abidjan, Accra, and, of course, Lagos.

With the high demand for travel from Nigeria to the UK, the additional flight options offer more choice for Air Peace passengers. Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Enhancing our interline partnership with Air Peace allows us to expand our footprint across more of Africa, creating new opportunities for people to fly better with Emirates, while helping international tourists explore more of the region, via Lagos.

We remain committed to working with strategic partners such as Air Peace to further strengthen Nigeria’s aviation, tourism and trade sectors.”

Speaking on the partnership, Nowel Ngala, Chief Commercial Officer of Air Peace, said: “This partnership with Emirates is a strategic step in Air Peace’s vision to connect Africa more efficiently to the world.

“By integrating our regional strength with Emirates’ global reach, we are providing our passengers with seamless connections, shorter travel times, and a more comfortable end-to-end journey. It reinforces our commitment to making Air Peace a strong bridge between Africa and the global aviation market.”