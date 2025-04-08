Emir Title Denigrates Yoruba Culture, Ibadan Mogaji Warns Oluwo

Share

A notable Ibadan Mogaji, Abass Oloko, has cautioned the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, against denigrating Yoruba culture by referring to himself as an Emir.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mogaji Oloko expressed concerns about the implications of adopting such a title, which he believes undermines the rich traditions of the Yoruba people.

His remarks come amid growing concern over the preservation of traditional identities within the Yoruba community.

Oloko noted that the title of Emir is not rooted in Yoruba cultural heritage and should not be adopted by any Yoruba monarch.

“It is essential that we preserve our identity and traditions,” he said.

He further emphasized that the Yoruba people possess a rich and diverse cultural heritage that should be celebrated rather than overshadowed by external influences.

“We must stand firm in our identity and not allow ourselves to be influenced by titles that do not reflect our true heritage.

“When we embrace titles that do not resonate with our history, we risk diluting the essence of our culture. It is vital for our leaders to recognize the significance of their titles and the customs they represent,” he added.

