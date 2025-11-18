New Telegraph

November 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. Emir Sanusi Visits…

Emir Sanusi Visits Bandit-Ravaged Shanono, Condoles Families Of Victims

The Emir of Kano, Khalipha Muhammadu Sanusi II, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected by the recent bandit attack in Faruwa town, Shanono Local Government Area, where several lives were reportedly lost.

In a statement issued by the head of the palace media team, Sadam Na’ando Yakasai, the condolence message followed the Emir’s visit to the troubled community.

The first-class monarch prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and asked Almighty Allah to grant the bereaved families the strength and patience to bear the irreparable loss with courage.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Khalipha Sanusi urged residents of the area to remain vigilant and security conscious, advising them to promptly report any suspicious activities to security agencies for swift intervention.

He also called on the people of Shanono and Kano State at large to intensify special prayers for sustained peace, unity, and stability in the state and the nation as a whole.

In his remarks, the District Head of Shanono, Dankadan Kano, Dr. Bashir Ibrahim Muhammad, thanked the Emir for the visit, describing it as a clear demonstration of his deep concern for the welfare and safety of his people. He prayed for continuous divine guidance for the Emir in the discharge of his leadership responsibilities.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Shanono Local Government Council, Alhaji Barau Abubakar, reaffirmed the council’s commitment to taking all necessary measures to address insecurity in the area.

He commended the Kano State Government for its support in efforts to tackle the menace.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Wike’s Abuja Misadventure: A Minister In Love With Power
Read Next

Air Chief Visits Maiduguri, Pledges Support To End Boko Haram