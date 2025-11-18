Emir Sanusi Visits Bandit-Ravaged Shanono, Condoles Families Of Victims

The Emir of Kano, Khalipha Muhammadu Sanusi II, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected by the recent bandit attack in Faruwa town, Shanono Local Government Area, where several lives were reportedly lost.

In a statement issued by the head of the palace media team, Sadam Na’ando Yakasai, the condolence message followed the Emir’s visit to the troubled community.

The first-class monarch prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and asked Almighty Allah to grant the bereaved families the strength and patience to bear the irreparable loss with courage.

Khalipha Sanusi urged residents of the area to remain vigilant and security conscious, advising them to promptly report any suspicious activities to security agencies for swift intervention.

He also called on the people of Shanono and Kano State at large to intensify special prayers for sustained peace, unity, and stability in the state and the nation as a whole.

In his remarks, the District Head of Shanono, Dankadan Kano, Dr. Bashir Ibrahim Muhammad, thanked the Emir for the visit, describing it as a clear demonstration of his deep concern for the welfare and safety of his people. He prayed for continuous divine guidance for the Emir in the discharge of his leadership responsibilities.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Shanono Local Government Council, Alhaji Barau Abubakar, reaffirmed the council’s commitment to taking all necessary measures to address insecurity in the area.

He commended the Kano State Government for its support in efforts to tackle the menace.