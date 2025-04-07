Share

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra State Government, Peter Obi, has lauded the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for the timely decision to withdraw the invitation extended to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

New Telegraph recalls that the police had summoned Emir Sanusi over the violence that erupted during the recent Eid-El-Fitr procession in Kano State, which resulted in the death of a local vigilante member.

In a statement issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun ordered the Kano State Police Command to gather the monarch’s statement concerning the incident within the State.

The IGP gave the directive in a statement on Sunday, signed by the police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stating that the withdrawal was done based on the advice of well-meaning Nigerians and the need to avoid any attempt to politicize the issue.

Speaking via his X handle on Monday, April 7, the former governor stated that the invitation was unnecessary and could have further heightened an already inflamed situation.

Supporting Egbetokun’s decision to withdraw the invite, Peter Obi cited the presence of a fully functional police command in Kano, which has sufficient capacity to address such matters within the state.

He said, “I would like to commend the Nigeria Police Force for the wise and timely decision it took to withdraw the invitation extended to His Royal Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II. In light of the current tensions within our society, such an invitation was unnecessary and could have further heightened an already inflamed situation.

“There is a fully functional police command in Kano, with sufficient capacity to address such matters within the State. That is precisely why we have senior-ranking officers, including Commissioners of Police and Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General (AIGs), to handle issues of this nature appropriately at the state and zonal levels.

“Once again, I appreciate the decision to withdraw the invitation. A decentralised approach would encourage peace and public trust.”

