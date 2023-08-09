Emir Sanusi Meets Niger Coup Leaders To Pacify Them On ECOWAS Resolutions

In what appears a strong move to pacify the Niger Republic coup leaders, the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has met with the Military Juntas in Niamey.

Although a call put through to the Emir could not be responded to, however, New Telegraph gathered that the coup leaders were extremely happy with the 14th Emir visit.

A source narrates to our correspondent that the coup leaders took time to listen to the request of the Emir which was for them to give a window of amicable resolutions to the problems.

Sanusi who was escorted to Niamey, Niger Republic with some of his closes associates and Staff, was warmly received by the new Military Juntas.

Our correspondent further gathered that the meeting that focused on the way out of the quagmire in the country was held in Niamey.

The ECOWAS leaders are scheduled to meet Thursday for the next line of actions after the elapsing of the seven days deadline given to the Military Juntas