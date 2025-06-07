Emir Sanusi II Donates N10m To Kano GSM Market Fire Victims

Share

The Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, has donated ₦10 million to victims of the fire that ravaged over 300 shops at Dan Sulaika Plaza in the Farm Centre GSM Market, Kano, on Friday.

Emir Sanusi made the donation during a sympathy visit to the market on Saturday, where he met with traders affected by the devastating incident.

“I came here today not just as the Emir of Kano, but as a fellow human being pained by the sight of what has happened,” he said.

“This market represents the sweat and survival of many young men and women. To see it go up in flames is heartbreaking.”

While announcing the donation, the Emir called for broader support beyond his personal contribution.

“We are donating ₦10 million to help relieve the burden, even if just a little. But this is not enough. I call on the government at all levels, philanthropists, and all people of goodwill to rise in support of these hardworking citizens,” he appealed.

Sanusi also expressed concern over the poor safety standards in markets across the state, emphasizing the urgent need for preventive measures.

“Tragedies like this remind us of the importance of safety infrastructure and preparedness. We must not wait until fire consumes livelihoods before we act,” he cautioned.

His visit and donation have been widely lauded by the traders and market authorities, who described the gesture as timely and compassionate.

