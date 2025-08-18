Emir of Zuru: We Lost  Compassionate Leader – Chief Imam

The Chief Imam of Zuru, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Tanko, has described the death of the Emir of Zuru, Major-General Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo II, as a significant loss to the poor and vulnerable people in Zuru Emirate.

This was contained in a condolence message to the Zuru Emirate Council and the family, signed by Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Sadaukin Zuru on behalf of the Chief Imam.

The late Emir was known for defending and promoting the rights and privileges of poor and less privileged families since his accession to the throne until his last day on earth.

The Chief Imam’s family noted that the late royal father had rendered patriotic service as an administrator, military commander, and traditional ruler, earning respect and admiration.

The Chief Imam’s family acknowledged the late Emir’s compassion, particularly in ensuring a successful succession to the position of Chief Imam, which has been held by their family since its inception.

The Emir’s passing is seen as a significant loss to the people of Zuru Emirate, Kebbi State, and Nigeria.

They concluded that he has left an enduring legacy as a compassionate leader and advocate for the poor and vulnerable, who will be remembered.

The family prayed for the repose of the late Emir’s soul and for Allah to grant them the courage to bear the loss.