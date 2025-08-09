Emir Of Zuru To Kebbi Gov: Remain Focused, Stay Out Of 2027 Politics

The Emir of Zuru, Major-General Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo II (rtd.), has advised Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State to remain focused and undeterred by emerging political gimmicks as the 2027 elections approach.

This advice was contained in a congratulatory message to Governor Idris on his 60th birthday anniversary, signed by Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Zuru who is the Sadaukin Zuru.

In the message obtained by Saturday Telegraph, the Emir commended Governor Idris for his remarkable transformation of the state through landmark infrastructure projects, noting that the governor has every reason to celebrate this milestone birthday.

While acknowledging the apolitical nature of traditional rulers, the Emir felt compelled to express appreciation for the governor’s development initiatives, which have significantly benefited the people.

The Emir specifically thanked Governor Idris for the reconstruction of the Koko-Zuru federal road, which had been abandoned for decades, as well as the renovation and construction of schools, provision of textbooks, and free farming inputs to farming families.

He prayed for God’s continued guidance for the governor and urged him to remain steadfast in his commitment to improving the lives of the people.