Emir Of Zuru Organises Pre-Ramadan Multi Tribal Lectures, Orayers For Nation’s Peace

The Emir of Zuru Major-General Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo ll has assembled Muslim Clerics from different tribes in the emirate to remind the Muslim Ummah of the virtues of Ramadan fast and pray for peace and development in the emirate, state and Nigeria.

The Ulamas selected from the Hausa, Dakarkari, Fulani and Yoruba learned Islamic Scholars, were brought together by the Zuru Emirate Chapter of the Council of Ulamas for the expanded annual Ramadan Tafsir being organised by the Emir of Zuru at his Palace.

In his opening remarks,

Major-General Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo II spoke on what he described as “unmeasurable benefits of devotion to the services of Allah through prayers and sincere sadaqat during the month of Ramadan “.

He further stated that each scholar should use his mother tongue or tribe for the lecture and preaching and should endeavour to replicate the same during their daily preaching (Tafsir) if necessary.

While emphasising the bountiful Allah’s blessings for true believers in the month of Ramadan, he advised that actions or activities that may invalidate the fasting should also be highlighted.

He appealed to them to intensify prayers for peaceful Coexistence in the emirate and Allah’s guidance to the right path to leadership of the country.

The Emir used the occasion to express gratitude to the state Governor Dr. Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu for providing the needed support and encouragement to the security agencies including the vigilante groups which has resulted in a considerable reduction of armed banditry in the emirate.

Maj-Gen Sami however reminded the Governor to further justify the trust and absolute confidence the people of the emirate have in his unquestionable sincerity by reconstructing the dilapidated roads that lead to the Zuru emirate from all angles.

The Islamic Scholars that featured at the Pre-Ramadan lecture include Sheikh Yusuf Jibril, Sheikh Ahmed Koko and Mallam Yusuf Usman the Deputy Chief Imam of Zuru Central mosque.

Others are Mallam Ibrahim Pocho from the Dakarkari tribe, Sheikh Suleiman from the Yoruba extraction and Sheikh Abubakar Tuta of the Fulani tribe.

In appreciation of the Scholar’s support and commitment to the services of the Islamic religion, the Emir presented a cash gift to each of the Scholars who attended the annual Pre-Ramadan lecture and Tafsir.