December 20, 2025
Emir Of Zuru Opens Palace For Mass Weddings

The Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami Gomo III, has opened his palace for mass weddings, welcoming couples from all ethnic and tribal backgrounds.

The initiative, announced by the Ubandawakin Zuru, Alhaji Muhammadu Kabiru Dabai, aims to foster harmonious relationships, peaceful coexistence, and unity among the multi-ethnic communities of Zuru Emirate.

The Emir will preside over the marriages, conducted by Islamic scholars, and take responsibility for the couples’ welfare.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He seeks public support, particularly from religious leaders, to encourage parents to utilise this opportunity.

The launch event, coinciding with the wedding of Idris Abdullahi Idris, son of Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, featured praise for the Emir’s efforts and the philanthropic work of Kebbi State Governor’s wives, Hajiya Zainab Nasare and Hajija Nafisa Nasir Idris, who support vulnerable women and youths.

The Governor’s wives were recognised for their relentless support for widows’ economic empowerment and annual mass weddings for less privileged families in Kebbi State.

The event drew traditional and religious leaders, business community members, and NGOs, highlighting the Emir’s commitment to unity and social welfare among the people of Zuru Emirate.

