Emir Of Zuru, Gen. Sani Sami, Dies At 82

The Emir of Zuru Emirate in Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Major General Sani Sami, Gomo II (Rtd), is dead.

Master of Ceremony of the Emir and the General Manager of Kebbi Radio Service, Alhaji Muhammed Abba (Kakakin Zuru), who confirmed to New Telegraph on Sunday, said the Emir died at 82 on Saturday night at London hospital after a brief illness.

Late Sani Sami Gomo 11 died and left behind four wives and seven children, and many great-grandchildren.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that his body will be conveyed from London to his hometown, Zuru in Kebbi State, on Sunday for burial arrangements according to Islamic rites, which will be announced in due course by his family members.

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu, who has been in London to see him since last week, will lead the family members in conveying the Emir’s corpse back home.

In his condolence message, Governor Idris extended his condolences to the entire emir’s family, people of Zuru emirate, Kebbi State and the country for the loss on behalf of the government and people of Kebbi State.

The governor described the death of the emir as a great loss not only to Zuru, Kebbi State but entirely to the nation.