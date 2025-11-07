Emir Of Zuru Felicitates Argungu Emirate On 29th Anniversary

The Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami (Sami Gomo III), has congratulated the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera, on his 29th anniversary of accession to the throne.

In a goodwill message, the Emir of Zuru praised Emir Mera’s leadership, noting that Argungu Emirate and Kebbi State have gained international recognition under his stewardship.

The Emir commended Emir Mera for transforming the Argungu Annual Fishing and Cultural Festival into an international event, promoting agro-allied business and cultural heritage.

He prayed for Emir Mera’s continued good health and wisdom, offering his advice and support. Emir of Zuru Felicitates with Argungu Emirate on Emir’s 29th Anniversary

The congratulatory message was signed by Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Sadaukin Zuru.

Emir Mera succeeded his late father, Alhaji Muhammadu Mera, and was turbaned in 1994.