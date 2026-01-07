Emir Of Zuru Eulogies First Imam Of Zuru

The Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami Gomo III, has praised the first Chief Imam of Zuru, Mallam Abdullahi Liman Ma’aji, for his exemplary leadership and Islamic scholarship.

The Emir made this remark during a condolence visit following the passing of Hajiya Rakiya Abdullahi Liman Ma’aji, the Chief Imam’s last surviving elder in the family, who died at 103.

Emir Sanusi highlighted Mallam Abdullahi’s significant role in spreading Islam in the Zuru emirate and described Hajiya Rakiya’s death as a great loss.

He noted her contributions as a bridge builder among multi-ethnic and religious communities and an advocate of Islamic teachings in the emirate during her lifetime.

The Emir advised the family to find solace in her selfless services to Allah and humanity and appealed for continued prayers for departed leaders who promoted peaceful coexistence and unity in the emirate.

Records show Mallam Abdullahi Ma’aji Liman served under three traditional rulers, arriving in the emirate in the 1890s, and was succeeded by one of his sons, late Chief Imam Alhaji Muhammadu Tanko Liman, appointed by the late Emir Samil, in the early 90s.

Late Liman Tanko was a younger brother to late Alkali Idrisu and elder brother to late Alhaji Hamidu Ladan Zuru (Danmasanin Zuru), among others.