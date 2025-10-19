Emir Of Zuru Donates N100m Gift To Support University Education

The Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami (Sami Gomo III), has demonstrated a rare act of philanthropy by converting a ₦100 million gift he received from his business partners, Green Way Agrotech, into a donation to the Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru.

According to a statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Sadaukin Zuru, the monarch directed that the funds be used to support research initiatives and provide scholarships for indigent students whose parents cannot afford the cost of higher education.

The Emir explained that his decision was inspired by gratitude to Allah and a desire to contribute to the development of education in Kebbi State, noting that the gesture complements the ongoing efforts of Governor Nasir Idris to improve educational standards across the state.

“This is my way of expressing gratitude to Allah for His blessings and contributing to the growth of education in our emirate,” the Emir said.

His action has drawn widespread commendation for its potential to boost academic research and empower students from low-income backgrounds, thereby fostering socio-economic development in the region.

By prioritizing education and human capital development, the Emir of Zuru continues to set a strong example of leadership, generosity, and commitment to the welfare of his people.