Emir Of Zuru Confident Of Gov Idris’ Economy Dev Strategy

Share

The Emir of Zuru, Major-General Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo II, has restated his conviction that Kebbi State government will witness an unprecedented economic development under the leadership of Comrade Governor Nasir Idris.

The royal father commended Comrade Nasir Idris for introducing different strategies with the potentiality of facilitating the state economic growth.

The Emir’s observations were contained in a goodwill message made available at the occasion of the flag off of the construction of the Kebbi State’s 258 kilometres portion of the 1068km of Sokoto-Badagry super highway held at Gulumbe, performed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Governor Idris of Kebbi State.

General Sami Gomo II, represented by the Sadaukin Zuru Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Zuru, described the project as the biggest single project to be executed in the history of project execution by the Federal Government in the State.

The Emir opined that the ability of Comrade Governor to influenced the consideration for Kebbi State, 1/3 of the 1068km of the super highway that cut across seven states federation, clearly justified the Governor’s loyalty to the National leadership of the country.

He noted with satisfaction the detailed description of the nature of the road and its various components by the Minister of Works Senator Nweze David Umahi.

The components included 3-lane single carriage ways, solar powered streetlight, CCTV cameras, and establishment of shelter belt along the road for environmental hazards control.

According to him, the establishment of 68 highly sophisticated dams for irrigation purposes will hopefully translate to the establishment of agro-alied industries and other viable economic ventures along the corridor.

He regretted his inability to personally attend the very important ceremony because it coincided with his 81st birthday anniversary celebration.

General Sami Gomo ll however hoped that with the final documentation on the transfer Koko-Zuru federal road to Kebbi State Government, Comrade Governor Nasir will soon be in Zuru for a similar flag off of the project.

Share

Please follow and like us: